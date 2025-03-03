Universal Health Realty: Attractive Valuation After Recent Underperformance
Summary
- Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a healthcare REIT focused on medical office buildings and acute care hospitals.
- The company's portfolio was stable in 2024, with FFO growth driven by lower operating expenses and higher revenues, which helped offset rising interest costs.
- FFO growth should continue in 2025, with the REIT benefitting from lease escalators and Fed rate cuts.
- The stock is a Buy thanks to its 11.1x forward FFO multiple, which comes with modest financial leverage.
- Key risks include the 40% revenue exposure to Universal Health Services and UHT taking a slow approach to portfolio growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.