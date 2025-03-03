Better Options Than This 8% Baby Bond From Ready Capital

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Ready Capital's baby bonds (RCC) have a lower risk rating of 1.5 compared to the high-risk common stock, but current prices are slightly too high.
  • Despite being a safer investment than the common stock, RCC's current risk-reward ratio isn't attractive. Better opportunities exist at present prices.
  • The stripped yield of 8.32% for RCC is not compelling relative to other options, such as short-term Treasury ETFs with better liquidity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The REIT Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Cute chocolate labrador dog taking a biscuit from its owner

Justin Paget

While we cover 18 mortgage REITs, we also cover 45 preferred shares and 12 baby bonds associated with the companies. Preferred shares and baby bonds are similar in many ways. Understanding the difference between preferred shares and baby bonds is important. Let’s go over

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
62.08K Followers

Colorado Wealth Management is a REIT specialist who began his decades-long investment career in a family-owned realtor office before launching his own company and embracing his drive for deep-dive REIT analysis. He holds an MBA and has passed all 3 CFA exams. He focuses on Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, and preferred shares. Scott Kennedy is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified in Financial Forensics. He is currently a partner at a national accounting firm.

Join his free service or read his blog posts to find out more about him.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RCC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News