You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

While we cover 18 mortgage REITs, we also cover 45 preferred shares and 12 baby bonds associated with the companies. Preferred shares and baby bonds are similar in many ways. Understanding the difference between preferred shares and baby bonds is important. Let’s go over

Colorado Wealth Management is a REIT specialist who began his decades-long investment career in a family-owned realtor office before launching his own company and embracing his drive for deep-dive REIT analysis. He holds an MBA and has passed all 3 CFA exams. He focuses on Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, and preferred shares. Scott Kennedy is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified in Financial Forensics. He is currently a partner at a national accounting firm.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.