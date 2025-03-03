Opera Limited: A Lot Of Unlocked Potential

Summary

  • Opera Limited's stock remains a "Buy" due to strong growth in gaming, AI, and e-commerce sectors, despite a recent earnings miss.
  • The firm's 29% YoY revenue growth, driven by a 38% surge in advertising revenue and a record-high ARPU, signals robust performance.
  • Valuation metrics indicate significant upside potential, with a forward P/E ratio of 8.7x and a 30% implied equity value increase by FY2025.
  • Risks include competition, reliance on Google, and potential valuation miscalculations, but the overall growth strategy and improving metrics justify a bullish stance.
  • OPRA remains a "Buy" rated stock for me.
Intro & Thesis

I initiated my coverage of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) stock back in May 2023 when it was trading at $14.38 apiece (so in terms of total returns OPRA is up by 43.84% since then, almost identical to S&P

