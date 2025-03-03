Well, I think that’s the most interesting subject in the world, but I won’t talk, I can’t talk about it, though. I really can’t.
-Warren Buffett, when asked recently about the current state of the economy.
Berkshire Hathaway: Buffett Sells Banks, Buys Beer And Pizza As Economic Indicators Worsen
Summary
- Warren Buffett and his team have sold record amounts of stock over the past 18 months but haven't given the public much information as to why.
- Buffett's annual letter, 13-F filings, and a recent CBS News interview offer fresh clues about why Berkshire may be selling.
- Words matter, but actions matter more–investors need to read between the lines.
- Economic data is coming in quite soft lately. But was it just cold weather, or has Buffett delivered a market timing masterpiece? We may be about to find out.
