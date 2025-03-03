ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 3, 2025 2:30 PM ET

William McDermott - Chief Executive Officer

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Keith Weiss

Hey. John, how are you, buddy? Good to see you.

Excellent. Thank you everyone for joining us. My name is Keith Weiss. I run the U.S. Software Research Franchise here at Morgan Stanley, and very pleased to have with us my first session of the conference, ServiceNow CEO, Bill McDermott. Bill, thank you so much for joining us.

Thanks, man. Good to be with you.

Q - Keith Weiss

Great having you. So, one of the things I've always loved about ServiceNow is the core story of ServiceNow has remained the same from when I first met Fred Luddy 20 years ago, right? It's about automating workflows for the enterprise, right? And the job of subsequent CEOs has been sort of convincing investors of how broad that opportunity was. It's not just the IT department, it's the overall enterprise.

Now as we come into this sort of agenti computing future, the AI future, the ability to automate those workflows has just really expanded, right? So, I was hoping to get your view. Since when you started at ServiceNow, you've done an amazing job of showing CEOs what could be done with the ServiceNow platform. How does that expand? How does that change? And how does your sort of mission at ServiceNow expand with the technology?

William McDermott

Well, thank you, Keith. First and foremost, I have to give the credit to Fred Luddy. He after all invented the company, and he also brought with it a great culture. And I think we often underestimate the long shadow of a great founder and the culture that goes along with that