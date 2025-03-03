If the first wave of AI spend was training, the second wave will be inference, or the execution of the AI models. Training typically occurs a handful of times in centralized locations, while inference will occur across
Nvidia's Trillion-Dollar Shift Is Here: Wall Street Knows, But Gets It Wrong
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's next evolution lies in its dominance in inference engines, leading to “inference ubiquity” across personal and commercial devices, making the stock a “Strong Buy.”.
- Inference engines make real-time predictions or decisions, with applications like AI-enhanced smartphone cameras and on-the-go speech transcription.
- On-device inference will surpass cloud-based methods due to lower operational expenses, improved user experience, and offline capabilities.
- Nvidia’s Jetson chips and Orin system-on-modules will integrate inference engines into hardware, eliminating additional core expenses for consumers.
