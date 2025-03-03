California Resources Corporation (CRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joanna Park - VP, IR & Treasurer

Francisco Leon - CEO, President & Director

Clio Crespy - EVP & CFO

Jay Bys - EVP & Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Kalei Akamine - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nate Pendleton - Texas Capital

Josh Silverstein - UBS

Betty Jiang - Barclays

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen

Alejandra Magana - JPMorgan

Leo Mariani - Roth

Michael Scialla - Stephens

Joanna Park

Good morning, and welcome to California Resources Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Conference Call. Following our prepared remarks, members of our leadership team will be available for questions. By now, I hope you have had a chance to review our earnings release and supplemental slides.

We have also provided information reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures on our website and in our earnings release. Today, we will be making some forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ due to factors described in our earnings release and in our periodic SEC filings.

And now I'll now turn the call over to Francisco.

Francisco Leon

Good morning, and thanks for joining us. We have a lot of