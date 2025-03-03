FTHI: Why DIVO Looks Better (Rating Downgrade)

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF holds 166 stocks and 9 short positions in call options, aiming to enhance distributions.
  • FTHI meets its primary objective of providing income with a yield close to 9%, but price history points to a decay in inflation-adjusted value.
  • Among popular buy-write ETFs, DIVO looks more compelling than FTHI, with a better balance between income and preservation of capital.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Quantitative Risk & Value. Learn More »

Doctor Examining Piggybank

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

This article updates my review of FTHI published in March 2024 in light of current holdings and recent performance.

FTHI Strategy

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI), launched on 1/6/2014, implements a “buy-write” strategy with a

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard
15.94K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, META, JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FTHI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FTHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News