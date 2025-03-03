Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Citi 2025 Global Property Conference (Transcript)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Citi 2025 Global Property Conference March 3, 2025 2:10 PM ET

Adaire Fox-Martin – President and Chief Executive Officer

Nick Joseph – Citi Research

Mike Rollins – Citi Research

Adaire Fox-Martin

Good afternoon. Thank you so much for having us today. My name is Adaire Fox-Martin and today marks my nine-month anniversary as CEO of Equinix. And I'm joined by Chip Newcom, who leads our IR team. And between the two of us, we look forward to your questions and to providing some comments on Equinix. Maybe let me start by answering the question, the top reasons why an investor should buy our stock today.

First off, we're very excited about the relevance of Equinix for our customers. I think there are a number of aspects that define that relevance, our global reach is unique. We operate in 74 markets across 35 countries. We have highly differentiated ecosystems and a full range of product offerings for our customers, which means that for many of our customers, we have very long-term relationships with them.

We're the best manifestation of the interconnected Edge, and we provide a very geographically distributed and well thought through infrastructure that's in proximity to digital ecosystems that support today's very complex architectures of our customers. Most