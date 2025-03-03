Credit Scoring Of Sunstone Hotel Investors Confirms Our Purchase Of The Preferred Shares

  • Sunstone Hotel Investors received a Baa2 to Baa3 equivalent credit score, reflecting its financial strength despite operating in the riskier hotel industry.
  • SHO's balance sheet metrics are comparable to high-rated REIT Agree Realty, but SHO offers a 1.3% higher yield on preferred shares.
  • Moody's rates SHO lower due to the hotel industry's perceived higher risk and cyclical nature, despite stable revenue and operating expenses.
  • We're willing to accept the associated risks of SHO's preferred shares, believing in the potential to generate alpha from this investment.
We covered Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) in one of our previous articles, and now we would like to give the company a credit score, as it doesn't have one yet. Before we begin, we would like to do a quick recap

