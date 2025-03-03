S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) CEO Martina Cheung Presents at Raymond James' 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference (Transcript)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Raymond James' 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference March 3, 2025 2:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Martina Cheung - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

All right, we will go ahead and get started. Thank you everybody for joining us this afternoon. If you don't know me, I'm Patrick O'Shaughnessy and I cover capital markets here at Raymond James. Up next we have S&P Global and, on their behalf, we have CEO Martina Cheung Chung. We're going to have a fireside chat conversation, so welcome.

Martina Cheung

Thanks Patrick.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

So to kick things off, for the benefit of folks in the room who are a little bit less familiar with S&P Global, can you just spend a few minutes talking about the company as you see it today?

Martina Cheung

Yes, absolutely. Well, the company as we have it today is I think at the heart of a lot of the decisions that are being made on a day-to-day basis, whether it's in the financial markets, the commodity markets, and even by a lot of our corporate clients across their supply chains and as they think about the outlook over the next several years. And so really, the way that I think about the company is five divisions essentially enabling our clients to make the highest quality decisions as they go throughout their, whether it's creating their strategy, managing day-to-day, navigating the markets, and you see that through the benchmarks that we have, credit ratings, indices, price assessments, but also an incredible depth and breadth of data across the portfolio and unparalleled technology products and software products.

And I think one of the things that's most exciting about our business is in the meetings that I've