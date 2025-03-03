Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript March 3, 2025 3:10 PM ET

Company Participants

David Altshuler - Executive Vice President, Global Research and CSO

Stuart Arbuckle - Executive Vice President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Phil Nadeau - TD Cowen

Phil Nadeau

Good afternoon. And welcome once again to TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Healthcare Conference. I’m Phil Nadeau, one of the biotech analysts here at Cowen. It’s my pleasure to moderate a fireside chat with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. We have with us today David Altshuler, the Executive Vice President of Global Research and CSO; as well as Stuart Arbuckle, the EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Maybe gentlemen, to kick us off, can you give us a brief state of the company overview? When we meet at Cowen next year, what will we look back on as success? Please help us understand your top priorities for the next one year to two years.

Stuart Arbuckle

Okay. Well, thanks for having us, firstly Phil. State of the nation, well we finished 2024 in great shape. We had a terrific year in 2024, particularly with our CF franchise treating more patients around the world and delivered really great revenue growth for the year. And we ended up 2024 getting approval for ALYFTREK, which is our fifth medicine now approved for patients with cystic fibrosis, and obviously, we are well underway with the launch of that medicine.

As we move into 2025, we’re focused on that launch, obviously, the continuing global launch of CASGEVY for sickle cell disease and TDT patients, where we expect that program to gather momentum in 2025.

And then most recently, January the 30th, we had JOURNAVX approved our non-opioid pain signal inhibitor for moderate to severe acute pain and we’re a month into to that launch