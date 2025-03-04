Rocket Lab: A Space Race Winner To Buy

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Rocket Lab's Q4 results showed a revenue increase to $132.4 million, but Q1 guidance disappointed investors, leading to a stock price drop.
  • Despite a stretched valuation, Rocket Lab's stock is now more attractive, trading below 12x 2026 sales, presenting a better entry point.
  • The Neutron launch is delayed to the second half of 2025, with significant work remaining, posing risks to the timeline.
  • I believe Rocket Lab remains a strong long-term buy, with a compelling near-term buy case if the stock drops below $15.75.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Launch Pad Complex: Successful Rocket Launching with Crew on a Space Exploration Mission. Flying Spaceship Blasts Flames and Smoke on a Take-Off. Humanity in Space, Conquering Universe

gorodenkoff

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock has tumbled after it provided Q4 results. It was mostly the outlook for Q1 that disappointed investors. In one of my previous pieces, I already pointed out that the stock has a stretched valuation.

With a

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.89K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RKLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RKLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RKLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News