For two years, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has been the hottest stock of the year. It was the cool A.I. stock before A.I. became mainstream. Today Palantir is one of the few companies that proved that Big Data can be a profitable business.
Palantir: The Bet On Smarter Defense Spending
Summary
- Palantir has proven Big Data can be profitable, with a unique model and high-paying customers, making it a standout in the tech industry.
- The company’s partnerships with Anduril and xAI, along with its strong financial performance, indicate significant growth potential.
- Despite its high valuation, Palantir's consistent revenue growth and limited customer base make it a compelling long-term investment.
- To manage risk, build positions in tranches and capitalize on PLTR’s dominance in government and defense technologies.
