Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

JP Richardson

Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our unaudited Q4 results represent yet another strong quarter for Exodus, as we continue executing on our strategy to bridge traditional finance and block chain technology. We delivered record revenue while introducing innovations designed to make digital asset ownership frictionless and accessible to everyone.

In Q4, we grew revenue 143% year-over-year to $44.8 million. We continue to scale our business by expanding on the partnerships we announced last quarter. We currently have 11 partners signed with