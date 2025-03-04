GigaCloud Technology, Inc. (GCT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

GigaCloud Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Larry Wu - Founder, Chairman, Director & CEO

Iman Schrock - President

Erica Wei - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Meyers - Lake Street Capital Markets

Matt Koranda - ROTH Capital

Thomas Forte - Maxim Group

Operator

Welcome to GigaCloud Technologies Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today from GigaCloud are the company’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Larry Wu; its President, Dr. Iman Shrock; and its Chief Financial Officer, Erica Wei. Larry will start with a brief introduction, Iman will provide an overview of the company’s operations, and Erica will discuss the financial results. After that, there will be a question-and-answer session.

As a reminder, this conference call contains statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature and actual results may differ materially. Additionally, today’s call will include non-GAAP measures within the meaning of SEC Regulation G. When required, a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in the press release issued today by GigaCloud, as well as on the company’s website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Larry for his opening remarks. Please go ahead, sir.

Larry Wu

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone to today’s call. 2024 was a landmark year for GigaCloud as we continue to enhance and diversify our robust B2B online marketplace. Not only did marketplace GMV grow almost 70%, but also for the first-time in our history, GigaCloud surpassed $1 billion in total revenue for the year. And we did it despite that industry and the macroeconomic headwinds that are impacting so many.

I’m incredibly proud of the GigaCloud