Alger American Asset Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Fred Alger Management
Summary

  • During the fourth quarter of 2024, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Communication Services.
  • The largest sector overweight was Information Technology and the largest sector underweight was Financials.
  • The Information Technology and Health Care sectors contributed to relative performance while Financials and Energy were among sectors that detracted from relative performance.
  • Looking ahead, we remain selectively optimistic about equity markets, with an emphasis on accelerating innovation.

United States Stock Market Entering Another Bull Market Phase

Average Annual Total Returns (%) (as of 31 December 2024)

1 Month

3 Months

YTD

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Since Inception

Class A US(Incepted 19 August 1996)

-0.20

11.06

46.23

46.23

8.62

16.10

Founded in 1964, Alger is recognized as a pioneer of growth-style investment management. Privately-owned and headquartered in New York City, Alger can help “Unlock Your Growth Potential” through a suite of growth equity separate accounts, mutual funds, ETFs, and privately offered investment vehicles. Alger’s investment philosophy, discovering companies undergoing Positive Dynamic Change, has been in place for 60 years. We have been helping clients achieve their growth equity investment objectives for 60 years. Experience and Independence - Growth equity pioneer - Private ownership with employee participation Philosophy - Time-tested fundamental research driven process - Culture of independent thinking and passion for investing Growth Specialists - Singular focus on growth equity investing - Dedicated to generating superior investment returns for our clients through active management At Alger, our strength lies in our people and in our rich history and tradition. We excel based on the self-motivation, ambition, and drive of our employees. We seek exceptional candidates who embrace challenges, welcome increasing responsibilities, and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment that exposes them to team interaction, an intensive sales and quantitative analysis process, and a philosophy of providing unparalleled service to our customers and clients. Note: Alger is not an analyst publishing actively on Seeking Alpha; rather, our editors excerpt and republish from Alger's publicly-available statements and letters."

