Salesforce Q4: Expect Growth Slowdown To Stabilize In FY2026 (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Salesforce's stock is down nearly 20% since my last rating, as optimism around Agentforce is offset by the continued slowdown in revenue growth.
- The company delivered a mixed 4Q FY2025, with revenue missing consensus, and the FY2026 outlook suggests the growth slowdown may stabilize but likely remain in the high single digits.
- Despite a 120% YoY ARR growth in Data Center and AI, the revenue mix remains low, and the muted cRPO outlook doesn't signal a clear inflection in FY2026.
- The company's margin continued expanding in FY2025, with stable FCF generation enhancing the stock's quality as growth slows.
- The stock is currently trading at a relatively attractive P/OCF, and the recent pullback is approaching technical bullish signals.
