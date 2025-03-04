Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call Transcript

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call March 3, 2025 3:20 PM ET

Michelle Chang - CFO

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Again, I'm Meta Marshall. I cover communications software here at Morgan Stanley. We're delighted to have Michelle Chang, CFO of Zoom, here with us today. You've now got kind of 2 quarters behind you as CFO. It would just be great to get a sense of what led you to Zoom, what you saw as the biggest opportunity? And what are your kind of top priorities as we head through fiscal '26 calendar year '25.

Michelle Chang

Yes. So maybe for those that may not be aware, I joined Zoom in October. And I joined from Microsoft, where I was actually the CFO strangely on Teams business. So a lot of background in the area. But I got really excited when I was talking to Eric, our CEO, about the second chapter for what is an iconic company, right, a company that just did iconic things in the pandemic. And we got talking a lot about things that Zoom is already doing to reinvent itself and the path that he saw it being on and just throughout our discussions got more and more excited.

Eric saw like a nice symbiotic things I thought I could help and things I thought I would learn as well. And so in terms of what my priorities are, maybe let me just start with like what are Zoom priorities because this is something that I think depending on your level of familiarity, it's always good to just ground up. First, everybody thinks about us is the meeting. And a lot of what we have