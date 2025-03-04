GSK plc (GSK) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference March 3, 2024 9:50 AM ET

Luke Miels - Chief Commercial Officer

Steve Scala - TD Cowen

Well, good morning once again. We're delighted to have GSK at the TD Cowen Conference once again this year. Representing the company is Luke Miels, who is the Chief Commercial Officer. So Luke, thanks so much for making the effort to be with us today.

Luke Miels

Thank you, Steve.

Q - Steve Scala

There's a ton going on in your business today, and we want to dig into all of it. But maybe we could start out by you identifying the two or three most important dynamics in the commercial operations that will transpire in 2025?

Luke Miels

Sure, so I think number one is Blenrep, the launch of that, we have the PDUFA in July. Second would be the introduction of Nucala into COPD. And I think the third one would be just extracting more from Shingrix overall. But I can add to that list, you've asked for three.

Steve Scala

Okay. We're actually going to get to Shingrix eventually. But let's start out with number one, and that is Blenrep. So I assume the review is going well, and that we should not be overly apprehensive about the PDUFA. But there -- therefore, describe for us the launch curve. What's the launch curve going to look like?

Luke Miels

Yes. I mean, I think it's an unusual case, because it's a relatively rare event that you relaunch a product. And the data that we've generated through essentially the relaunch program, so DREAMM-7, DREAMM-8 is very compelling. But there is an art to using Blenrep. It's relatively simple to use versus options such as CAR-T and I would argue biospecifics, but