Down 39% In A Month: Is It Time To Buy Deckers Outdoor?
Summary
- Deckers Outdoor's stock has fallen 39% since the Q3 report as the company's outlook disappointed the market.
- The narrative around Deckers centers primarily around HOKA's continued market share expansion, but also on UGG's momentum. So far, the brands' success has continued with D2C expansion.
- The weak implied Q4 outlook highlights discount pricing pressure on HOKA and UGG and several more transitory factors. Underneath, both brands remain healthy, but HOKA's momentum has recently slowed.
- DECK stock's decline reflects previously stretched expectations from the company, now moderating to a fairer level.
