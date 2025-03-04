ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Frasch - Senior Director, Investor Relation & Strategic Finance

James Reinhart - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Sean Sobers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Dylan Carden - William Blair

Bernie McTernan - Needham & Company

Kunal Madhukar - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the ThredUp Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Monday, March 3, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lauren Frasch. Please go ahead.

Lauren Frasch

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss ThredUP's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. With me are James Reinhart, ThredUP's CEO and Cofounder; and Sean Sobers, CFO.

We posted our press release and supplemental financial information on our Investor Relations website at ir.thredup.com. This call is being webcast on our IR website and a replay of this call will be available on the site shortly.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including but not limited to, statements regarding our earnings guidance for the first fiscal quarter and full year of 2025, future financial performance, market demand, growth prospects, business strategies and plans, investments in AI technologies, our ability to cost-effectively attract new buyers and the effects of potential tariffs, inflation and general economic uncertainty on consumer demand. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate and expect as well as similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking