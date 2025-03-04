The Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY), as the name suggests, is essentially set up to give investors access to income-producing real estate while also taking advantage of growth opportunities in areas like healthcare, data centers, telecom
Why I'm Not Chasing RLTY's Recent Rebound Just Yet
Summary
- The Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund balances high-yielding REITs for steady income and growth in sectors like healthcare and data centers.
- Despite some impressive individual performances, many top holdings face sluggish revenue growth, erratic cash flow, and potential dividend cuts, dampening long-term potential.
- RLTY's recent 14.05% one-year return is promising, but high concentration risk and broader REIT sector struggles make it a cautious hold for long-term investors.
- Structural challenges in office and retail real estate, coupled with investor shifts to high-growth tech stocks, further cloud RLTY's growth outlook.
