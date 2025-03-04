I’ve been pleased with the developments at German specialty chemical producer LANXESS (OTCPK:LNXSF) (OTCPK:LNXSY) (LXSG.DE) since my last update. In particular, the company’s self-help efforts have really started showing up in the numbers, sending
Lanxess Delivering On Self-Help, With Meaningful Leverage Potential When Volumes Recover
Summary
- Lanxess's EBITDA margins improved from 6% to over 10% in 2024, driven by self-help efforts on costs and mix, as well as improving utilization.
- The 2025 macroeconomic outlook is starting to deteriorate on increased trade and geopolitical frictions, but many of Lanxess's end-markets are still emerging from a destocking cycle and offer volume upside.
- The company continues to benefit from restructuring, cost efficiencies, and potential asset sales, with a fair value estimated 15%-25% higher than current prices.
- Lanxess's future growth hinges on global demand trends, with expected revenue growth of 4%-5% and EBITDA margins potentially reaching 13% over the next five years.
- Despite a 20% rise in local shares, Lanxess still has upside potential, especially if macroeconomic conditions improve and allow for further volume/capacity utilization leverage.
