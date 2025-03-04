Frontdoor: Always Bet On The Leader, Especially In An Industry Where Scale Matters

Mar. 04, 2025 1:21 AM ETFrontdoor, Inc. (FTDR) StockFTDR
Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
336 Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Frontdoor's American Home Shield is a leading home warranty provider in the US. While AHS competes in a commoditized industry, the business continues to demonstrate robust operating and financial performance.
  • FTDR's market leadership will be a significant competitive advantage, especially in an industry with a limited approach to differentiate yourself.
  • Frontdoor's acquisition of a 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty gives it access to its customer base and distribution channel, providing a cross-selling opportunity for both companies.
  • With a forward earnings yield of around 10% at Frontdoor's current price, you are buying a market leader with profitable growth ahead of it.

An Asian young Technician service man wearing blue uniform checking , cleaning air conditioner in home

tonefotografia

Investment Thesis

Frontdoor, Inc.(NASDAQ:FTDR) is one of the US's leading home warranty plan providers, as measured by revenue. Most of the company's revenue comes from its subsidiary, American Home Shield or AHS, the biggest home warranty provider in the United States. With the

This article was written by

Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
336 Followers
As a value investor concentrating on companies with long-term growth potential at a reasonable price, I prioritize those undergoing strategic changes. These changes initiate a corrective force that returns the stock to its intrinsic value. My approach centers on analyzing company strategies and competitive advantages and how they will affect its future prospects. I believe that companies undergoing these strategic changes present investors with the highest return possible due to the many misconceptions and uncertainties associated with the stock. Seeking Alpha serves as an outlet for my thoughts, and all that is going through my mind in regards to developments in the companies I'm tracking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FTDR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FTDR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTDR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News