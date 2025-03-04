The "active" versus "passive" investment debate has raged for decades fueled by performance comparison reports like SPIVA, Alpha Architects, and many others chronicling how a large cross-section of equity investment managers fail to beat their
Ensemble Active Management: Capturing Active Manager Alpha
Summary
- Active managers can add value but are hindered by traditional structures; NextFolio uses data science and machine learning to enhance active manager stock-picking skills.
- Ensemble Active Management (EAM) leverages real-time fund holdings data and combines insights from a diverse group of top asset managers to improve their predictive power and reduce over-diversification.
- EAM is offered through turnkey SMA strategies and employs ensemble investment technology that aims to maximize human intelligence of active managers to deliver excess alpha over benchmarks.
