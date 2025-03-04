Intel: 18A Is Now Ready For Customer Project, Reiterate Buy

Mar. 04, 2025 2:24 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC) StockINTC
Lighting Rock Research
1.85K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Intel's 18A process node is ready for customer projects, promising 15% better performance per watt and 30% better chip density than Intel 3.
  • Intel's Xeon 6 processors have been adopted by major partners like Dell, AT&T, and Cisco, strengthening its AI and data center market position.
  • Despite recent revenue declines, Intel aims for 6% future growth driven by client computing, data center, AI, and foundry segments.
  • I reiterate a 'Buy' rating for INTC stock with a fair value of $32 per share, emphasizing 18A's potential to regain competitive edge.
Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

In my previous ‘Buy’ rating on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in November 2024, I discussed its 18A product launch in 2025 and cost reductions. Intel unveiled its Xeon 6 processors for AI server and data center market recently. I think Intel has

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research
1.85K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News