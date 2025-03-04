Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) saw a seasonally driven drop-off in vehicle deliveries in the month of February, which caused Li Auto's share price to plunge by more than 10% on Monday. However, Li Auto is likely going to see an equally significant
Li Auto: Time To Be Greedy
Summary
- Li Auto's delivery results for February disappointed as the company only delivered 26,263 electric vehicles, 12% less than in the previous month.
- Seasonal effects are responsible for the drop-off in deliveries, which should normalize again in March.
- I maintain a strong buy rating for Li Auto due to its profitability, competitive price-to-revenue ratio, and superior vehicle margins compared to NIO and XPeng.
- Shares of Li Auto currently trade 33% below the firm's longer term, 3-year average price-to-revenue ratio and have an attractive risk profile.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LI, NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.