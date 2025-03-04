B. Riley (NASDAQ:RILY) announced its preliminary Q4 results on Monday. Its net income is estimated at $48 to $68M, or $1.57 to $2.22 per share. That is mainly due to $236M to $247M in income from discontinued operations related to the divestiture of
B. Riley: Q4 EBITDA Shows Positive Direction, But Economic Tailwinds Are Waning
Summary
- B. Riley's Q4 preliminary income showed significant losses from continuing operations but slightly positive adjusted EBITDA, which caused a positive aftermarket stock price reaction.
- Recent positive developments include regaining Nasdaq compliance, securing a $160M loan from Oaktree, redeeming senior notes, and causing a potential short squeeze on RILY shares.
- Looking at the trends in baby bonds and preferred shares, the market is bracing for solvency pressures in mid-2026, with the March 2026 RILYK appearing much stronger.
- Despite mild improvements, my long-term view on RILY is negative because I expect that deal volumes in investment banking will slow with the economic cycle, exacerbating its challenges.
- Although I remain curious regarding B. Riley's reputational risk factor, recent transaction data suggests it has had decent deal volumes despite negative media attention.
