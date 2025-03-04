ONEOK: A Growth Engine In The Midstream Space

Mar. 04, 2025 6:02 AM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE) StockOKE
Aaron Goldberg
737 Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • ONEOK's strategic acquisitions of EnLink Midstream and Medallion have solidified its position in the midstream sector, enhancing its NGL value chain and crude oil infrastructure.
  • The company has increased its dividend to $1.03 per share and has begun buying back shares, signaling strong shareholder returns.
  • ONEOK's new LPG export terminal project and robust growth projections for 2025-2027 indicate a promising future, with an estimated 12.1% annual return.
  • Potential threats include the long-term decline in shale production and the shift to electric vehicles, but current data suggests growing production and stable refined products demand.

Gas pipeline system with high pressure control. Concept of energy delivery infrastructure

Denis Shevchuk

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) reported Q4 earnings on Feb 25th and provided guidance for 2025 and 2026. Now that the dust has settled on their recent acquisition of EnLink Midstream and Medallion, we have a

This article was written by

Aaron Goldberg
737 Followers
I have over 30 years of personal investing experience. My articles cover mostly small to mid sized midstream companies and larger topics like the energy transition and macro questions, like when will we hit peak shale? I consider myself a value investor and recommend companies that produce high returns over a 3-8 year time horizon. As value returns to other sectors, I will broaden my articles to include other names.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OKE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OKE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News