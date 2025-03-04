DTCR: AI Infrastructure Stocks Look Fairly Valued

Summary

  • DTCR provides exposure to companies operating data centers and digital infrastructure, with a focus on physical assets rather than intellectual property-driven businesses like Nvidia (though DTCR does own NVDA).
  • The fund's portfolio includes major players like American Tower and Equinix, but also carries geographical risk with significant Chinese holdings.
  • Valuation metrics suggest DTCR is trading at a slight premium, with a forward P/E ratio of 23.80x and an expected return on equity of 10.46%.
  • While DTCR offers moderate returns of 8% annually, its growth potential is limited by high capital expenditure and average returns on equity, justifying a neutral view at present.

AI logo place on abstract blocks

J Studios

Introduction

Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to companies that operate data centers and other digital infrastructure "supporting the growth of communication networks". The fund was set up

Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

