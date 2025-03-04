FEHAX: Why High-Yield Tax-Exempt Munis Make Sense Today

Summary

  • High-yield tax-exempt municipal bonds are attractive now, with the First Eagle High Yield Municipal Fund offering a 5% distribution rate and strong performance under manager John Miller.
  • High-yield municipal bonds have outperformed both the broader tax-exempt market and high-yield corporate bonds while offering significant tax advantages, especially in high-interest-rate environments.
  • The sector's high duration poses interest rate risks, but the current high nominal and real rates provide a margin of safety for investors.
Selective focus of dollar notes and red tag written with MUNICIPAL BONDS on white wooden background.

Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli

High-yield tax-exempt municipal bonds are a relatively niche income sector and can be easily overlooked by investors. In this article, we discuss why the sector looks attractive now and highlight the First Eagle High Yield Municipal

