High-yield tax-exempt municipal bonds are a relatively niche income sector and can be easily overlooked by investors. In this article, we discuss why the sector looks attractive now and highlight the First Eagle High Yield Municipal

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!