Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) manufactures and sells outdoor and sports equipment, apparel, and related products through three segments. The Technical Apparel segment includes the Arc'teryx and Peak Performance brands, the Outdoor Performance segment includes the Salomon, Atomic, Armada, and
Amer Sports: Growing With Asia And Arc'teryx
Summary
- Amer Sports has a portfolio of strong outdoor & sports apparel and equipment, including Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Salomon, Wilson, and others.
- Amer is looking at a long growth runway, especially in the well-growing Chinese market. Also, Arc'teryx is driving global high-margin growth with great brand relevance.
- Around a year after an IPO, Amer's stock is already pricing in very rapid growth - I believe that investors should wait for a better buying opportunity.
