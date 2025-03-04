Cameco: Doh! A Vertically Integrated Story

Stock Waves
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • The nuclear industry, along with Cameco, is innovating with Gen IV reactors, safer fuels, and advanced manufacturing, making nuclear power safer and more efficient.
  • Cameco is a sophisticated, diversified player in the nuclear fuel cycle, well-positioned to ramp up production as uranium demand increases.
  • Despite not being a high cash flow company, Cameco's strategic investments and low debt make it a strong long-term asset with huge potential.
  • Our analysis shows Cameco has significant growth potential, indicating a possible bullish trend and investment opportunity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Uranium, radioactive ore on isolated white background, mineral and energy , macro photography

RHJ

Written by: Mark Malinowski and Zac Mannes

Introduction

Uranium is synonymous with nuclear. Be that nuclear waste, nuclear-powered submarines, and even more so, nuclear weapons. I think those associations are part of the reason that most people have a fear and anxiety that

STOCK WAVES: Where fundamental analysis meets technical analysis for highest-probability investment opportunities! Get leading Elliott Wave analysis from our team, along with fundamental insights and macro analysis from top author Lyn Alden Schwartzer.

"Stockwaves is my bread and butter, and that's only catching maybe 10% of the charts they throw out! I had 7-10x+ trades with SW last year, and dozens more that were "slackers" (LOL) with "only" 3-4-5x returns. Amazing!" (Nicole)

Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

This article was written by

Stock Waves
10.85K Followers

Stock Waves is a team run by Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten and includes contributing author Lyn Alden Schwartzer. Together they provide real-time Elliott Wave technical analysis on dozens of selected stocks each market session.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I/We may start, trim, or stop out of positions as per the support and invalidation levels provided to members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCJ
--
CCO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News