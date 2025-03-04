John Hancock Regional Bank Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

John Hancock Investment Management
Summary

  • The John Hancock Regional Bank Fund index returned 19.12% in 2024, its best showing in a calendar year since 2021.
  • The fund’s secondary benchmark—the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index—posted a healthy gain of 7.46% in the fourth quarter, but it finished well off its November high.
  • The fund outperformed its benchmark in both the quarter and the year on the strength of positive individual stock selection.

Average annual total returns1,2 %

Qtd

Ytd

1 yr

3 yr

5 yr

10 yr

Life of fund

Life of fund date

Class I without sales charge

7.72

22.74

22.74

2.03

6.18

8.84

10.51

1/4/92

Class

John Hancock Investment Management
