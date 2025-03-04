Global Shipping: Navigating The Waves Of Geopolitics

Mar. 04, 2025 8:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.36K Followers
(19min)

Summary

  • Geopolitics will heavily influence the outlook for shipping this year.
  • Wars and political tensions have altered trade patterns, and protectionist actions may cause new inefficiencies.
  • The key issue is the resumption of the Red Sea/Suez route, crucial for container shipping.
  • Tanker shipping remains strong, while bulker shipping faces challenges.

Low Angle Aerial Shot of Cranes Looming Over Container Ship

halbergman

By Rico Luman & Inga Fechner

The sway of geopolitics rattles shipping and blurs the outlook

The shipping industry has faced turbulent times over the past few years, and 2025 looks no different, with high trade disruption risks. This uncertainty challenges

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.36K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOEGF--
Höegh Autoliners ASA
WAWIF--
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA
WILWY--
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA
AMKBY--
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
AMKAF--
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News