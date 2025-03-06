Rare Stock Picks In February 2025 - From 28 Discerning Analysts

The volatility mentioned in last month’s article continued in February. While the S&P ended the month about where it started, in between there was a sharp rally and decline. With this volatility, are there any compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of February Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

RenovoRx (RNXT) - Longtime analyst Stephen Read says the market cap is a fraction of the intrinsic value and positive clinical data, physician demand, and a new reimbursement code accelerated RenovoCath sales by an estimated 2 years. - RenovoRx: From Clinical Promise To Commercial Reality And Trading At A Significant Discount (Editor’s note: Shares have fallen since the article was published)

FONAR (FONR) - Longtime analyst Kevin Mackie says it reliably generates healthy cash flow (which has put a floor under the stock) and in a reasonable future scenario they are intrinsically worth at least $20 share, with a catalyst from healthcare centers replacing old equipment. - Channel Trading FONAR Corporation

Financials

Paysign (PAYS) - Growth investor Taylor Irwin says the sell-off is a buying opportunity given its strong fundamentals while the strong balance sheet and high insider ownership bolster its long-term growth prospects and investor confidence. - Paysign: Shifting Revenue Mix, Falling Stock, Compelling Opportunity

FB Bancorp (FBLA) - Longtime analyst Hemlock Partners says despite a strong capital position and attractive credit metrics, it trades at just 65% of tangible book value, and the robust balance sheet can drive several potential catalysts, including share repurchases and the initiation of a dividend. - Bank Buzz: FB Bancorp Offers Plenty Of Catalysts & A Bargain Valuation

Claros Mortgage Trust (