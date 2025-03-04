The long-run expected total return for the Global Market Index (GMI) fell in February, sliding to an annualized 7.1% vs. the previous month's 7.4%. The downward revised forecast follows several months of higher estimates. The analysis is based on three
Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - March 4, 2025
Summary
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.