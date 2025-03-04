Suzano: Cerrado Production Online, Paper And Packaging Scaling

Mar. 04, 2025 9:53 AM ETSuzano S.A. (SUZ) StockSUZ
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • Suzano remains an attractive investment due to its dominant position in the global pulp market and the completion of the Cerrado project, boosting capacity by 25%.
  • The secular shift from plastic to paper supports demand, and decent S/D dynamics mean that deleveraging could move ahead of schedule, and high yields are possible with dividends.
  • Deleveraging is a key focus, with operational cash generation expected to cover debt and potentially offer an almost 10% dividend yield with a 30% payout ratio.
  • Despite some capacity growth in China's forecast, Suzano's compressed multiples and potential for increased profitability make it a compelling investment with significant return drivers.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Paper making process

South_agency

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) continues to be an attractive pick. As we've been covering for many years now, there has been net closures in facilities, with Suzano gaining more and more share of the global pulp market.

In addition to

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society
4.99K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SUZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SUZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SUZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SUZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News