3 Of My Highest-Conviction Dividend Ideas With A Special Tailwind

Mar. 05, 2025 10:00 AM ETGE, RTX, LHX3 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(18min)

Summary

  • Air travel is a modern miracle, yet I have a love/hate relationship with it. While flying can be uncomfortable, the ability to cross continents in hours is astounding.
  • The aerospace industry is booming, with strong demand and innovation driving growth. I've invested heavily in this sector, betting on its long-term potential.
  • My portfolio focuses on companies with durable moats, strong growth, and dividend potential. Despite risks, I believe aerospace will remain a cornerstone of global connectivity and my investments.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »
President Benjamin Franklin on 100 US dollar bill

Pleasureofart

Introduction

The other day, someone sent me a YouTube video from a commercial filmed at Dulles Airport in 1976, when flying commercial was still a very exciting and new thing for people - even in the world's leading economy.

Below

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
41.02K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GE, RTX, LHX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GE--
General Electric Company
RTX--
RTX Corporation
LHX--
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News