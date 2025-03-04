VAT Group AG (VACNY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

VAT Group AG (OTCPK:VACNY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Michel Gerber

Okay. Good morning, everybody to this year's VAT Q4 and Full Year Results Presentation. We started the session a little bit differently, as you may have noticed also when you came in. The reason is that today we officially launched our new brand and corporate design campaign that has been developed over the last months by our corporate communications team, headed by Anja Brun, who is here, and Naomi, who is taking pictures.

And I think it's a very ambitious project that the team went through after 60 years of VAT. Today, this year, we celebrate the 60th birthday. And, of course, eight years, nearly nine years after the IPO, it was time for a refresh of the existing brand image that we have. So we not only, or the team, not only changed the font and the colors, I mean, we also finally jumped into the presence. We now have a new URL or web address which is vatgroup.com, no longer the VAT Valve.

And I think important with that change is also, we are more than valves. Valve is our core. We started with that. We are still extremely strong in that, world market leader, but we are also more. And I think that is put together better also in the VAT Group web address, but also stationary and everything had to be changed.