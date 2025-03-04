Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) recently reported the company’s fiscal Q4 results. While the body care & fragrance product retailer ended FY2024 on a strong note, the FY2025 guidance came as a negative surprise
Bath & Body Works: Undervalued Despite Materializing Tariff Headwind
Summary
- Bath & Body Works, Inc. ended FY2024 on a strong note as earnings performed stably comparably.
- The FY2025 outlook stands worse than expected. Further, Trump's 25% tariffs on Canada & Mexico, and an additional 10% tariff on China could have a negative impact on earnings.
- Supply chain management could mitigate some of the negative impacts, and Bath & Body Works' high margins should still enable quite stable earnings despite the headwind.
- I still estimate BBWI stock to be undervalued with a 43% upside to a fair value of $47.6.
