Sea Limited (SE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 4, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rebecca Lee - Investor Relations

Forrest Li - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Chris Feng - President

Tony Hou - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pang Vitt - Goldman Sachs

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Divya Katyal - Morgan Stanley

Piyush Choudhary - HSBC

Sachin Salgaonkar - BofA

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning and good evening to all, and welcome to the Sea Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I'd like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I would now like to welcome Ms. Rebecca Lee to begin the conference. Please go ahead.

Rebecca Lee

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Sea's 2024 fourth quarter and fourth year earnings conference call. I am Rebecca Lee from Sea's Investor Relations team. On this call, we may make forward-looking statements, which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and may not be realized in the future for various reasons as stated in our press release.

Also, this call includes the discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA. We believe these measures can enhance our investors' understanding of the actual cash flows of our main businesses even when used as a complement to our GAAP disclosures. For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation with the closest GAAP measures, please refer to the section on “non-GAAP Financial Measures” in our press release.

I have with me, Sea's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Forrest Li; President, Chris Feng; and Chief Financial Officer, Tony Hou.

Our management will share strategy and business updates, operating highlights and financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. This will