Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brandon Bukstel - IR Manager

Mark Locke - CEO

Nicholas Taylor - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer & Co

Bernie McTernan - Needham and Company

Ben Miller - Goldman Sachs

Jason Bazinet - Citi

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Mike Hickey - The Benchmark Company

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Jordan Bender - Citizens JMP

Clark Lampen - BTIG

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Thomas Shinske - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Karen and I will be the conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Genius Sports Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Genius Sports. Please go ahead.

Brandon Bukstel

Thank you and good morning. Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from our forecast. We assume no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements. Any such statements should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factor discussions in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024.

During the call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures that we believe may be useful in evaluating Genius's operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Genius's financial results prepared in accordance with