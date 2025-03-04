Cassava: Low-Cost Pivot Into TSC Epilepsy Is Unlikely To Create Long-Term Value

Stephen Ayers
8.01K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Cassava Sciences' pivot to TSC via a Yale license deal for simufilam addresses both new indications and reputation issues but faces significant clinical and market challenges.
  • Preclinical studies show simufilam's potential in treating TSC-related seizures, but translating these results to human efficacy remains uncertain.
  • Cassava's strong liquidity with $128.6 million in cash supports early-stage development, yet long-term funding needs may lead to shareholder dilution.
  • Despite strategic moves, Cassava remains a "sell" due to high risks, competition, and the need for significant clinical validation.

Doctor in uniform holding a white head with a red brain symbol while standing on a blue background

boonstudio

Cassava Sciences Overview

My last article on Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) speculated on the path forward for the company following simufilam’s collapse in Alzheimer’s disease. I proposed that the company “might explore other indications for simufilam or

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers
8.01K Followers
I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2017 with a focus on healthcare and technology investments. With a background as a Registered Nurse, I analyze biotech stocks by evaluating clinical data, treatment guidelines, and market dynamics. My MBA provided a foundation of financial theory, allowing me to expand into technology investments, where I focus on identifying key valuation drivers and using DCF modeling for scenario-based forecasts. My thinking is influenced by books such as "Superforecasting" and "Fooled by Randomness."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is intended to provide informational content and should not be viewed as an exhaustive analysis of the featured company. It should not be interpreted as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions and opinions presented are based on the author's analysis and reflect a probabilistic approach, not absolute certainty. Efforts have been made to ensure the information's accuracy, but inadvertent errors may occur. Readers are advised to independently verify the information and conduct their own research. Investing in stocks involves inherent volatility, risk, and speculative elements. Before making any investment decisions, it is crucial for readers to conduct thorough research and assess their financial circumstances. The author is not liable for any financial losses incurred as a result of using or relying on the content of this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SAVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News