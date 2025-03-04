OFS Capital (OFS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 4, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Altebrando - Investor Relations

Bilal Rashid - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Cerny - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the OFS Capital Corporation Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Steve Altebrando. Please ago ahead.

Steve Altebrando

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Also on the call today are Bilal Rashid, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Cerny, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Before we begin, please note that the statements made on this call and webcast may constitute forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Such statements reflect various assumptions, expectations and opinions by OFS Capital management concerning anticipated results, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

The uncertainties and other factors are in some way beyond management's control, including the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Although we believe these assumptions are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

OFS Capital undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein, and all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bilal Rashid.

Bilal Rashid

Thank you, Steve. We announced our fourth quarter earnings earlier this morning. For the quarter, our net investment