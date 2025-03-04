McKesson Corporation (MCK) TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference Transcript

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference Call March 4, 2025 9:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Britt Vitalone – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for joining us for the next session here at the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference and very pleased to have with us McKesson. And speaking for the company is Britt Vitalone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Britt, thanks for being with us today.

Obviously, maybe just to start out, obviously, news this morning, tariffs related to Mexico and Canada have gone into effect. And just maybe just to remind us what if any impact that might have for McKesson?

Britt Vitalone

Yes. First of all, thank you for having us. Appreciate being here. We have been, over the last several years, continuing to diversify our supply chain. And we’ve been doing that for purposes of quality, regulatory as well as to fulfill sort of a dual mandate of lowest cost for our customers, highest availability of supply.

So we’ve continued to do this over the last several years in our pharmaceutical business to the extent that we can, certainly with our generics consortium and in our medical business. So I feel like we’ve been proactive on that. Certainly, if there are tariffs that impact some of the products that we have, in some cases, we’ll certainly pass those on to our customers.

Unfortunately, it will be a higher cost to patients in some cases. But we’ll continue to try to fulfill that mandate of having a very diversified supplier base, having a high-quality supply base and having the highest availability of supply to our customers. And I think we’ve done a really good job of that over the last several years.

Unidentified Analyst