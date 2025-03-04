TimesSquare U.S. Focus Growth Strategy Q4 2024 Commentary

TimesSquare Capital Management
Summary

  • In the U.S., the sweep by Trump’s Republican Party created expectations for a pro-business, lower regulatory environment with protectionist tariffs.
  • The Russell 1000 Index’s 3% performance in the fourth quarter added to significant prior gains, capping a 25% calendar year showing (large caps bested small and mid caps for the quarter and year).
  • Our preferences in the Consumer-oriented sectors lean toward value-oriented or specialty retailers, franchise models, or premium brands.

Performance

Annualized

4Q24

1YR

3YR

5YR

7YR

10YR

FOCUS Growth Equity Composite (Gross)

-1.35%

14.61%

7.35%

14.99%

15.32%

13.04%

FOCUS Growth Equity Composite (Net)

-1.56%

13.65%

6.35%

13.90%

14.22%

11.95%

Russell Midcap® Growth Index

This article was written by

TimesSquare Capital Management
21 Followers
TimesSquare Capital Management, a registered investment adviser headquartered in New York, manages assets primarily for institutional clients including corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations, public pension plans, and Taft-Hartley pension plans. The company is a fundamental research-oriented equity investment management firm specializing in growth equity strategies for institutional investors. Senior team members have a long tenure managing equity portfolios for institutional investors, with the Firm’s investment process tracing its roots back to 1984. TimesSquare is a significantly employee-owned organization. We believe that the broad equity participation at TimesSquare aligns the interests of our clients, consultants and associates, and promotes retention of key professionals. TimesSquare is an independent affiliate of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG), an asset management holding company. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by TimesSquare Capital Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

