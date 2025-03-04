Bilfinger SE (BFLBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bilfinger SE (OTCPK:BFLBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martina Borger - Investor Relations

Thomas Schulz - Group Chief Executive Officer

Matti Jakel - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Kuhn - Deutsche Bank

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Craig Abbott - Kepler Cheuvreux

Martina Borger

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Bilfinger's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Call. My name is Martina Borger, and I'm here together with our Group CEO, Thomas Schulz; and our Group CFO, Matti Jakel.

We will start with a presentation today and highlight the quarter and our financials. After that we will open up for questions. [Operator Instructions] During the presentation, all participants will be in the listen-only mode. The event will be recorded.

And now over to you, Thomas.

Thomas Schulz

Thank you, Martina. Hello everybody. Yes, a warm welcome to all of you for our presentation for the full year 2024, the quarter four '24 as well as the outlook for '25.

As you know, we start with our highlights. We had quite a successful year for the Bilfinger Group. We achieved all financial targets. Orders received 13%, up; revenue 12%, up; EBITA from 4.3% to 5.2%, improved; and the cash flow from €122 million to €189 million, very important is that, the sixth quarter in a row positive. We have an earnings per share on the full year of €4.79 and we propose as a dividend €2.40 per - for the year 2024.

When we look into the markets, we see an overall stable demand for our products in volatile markets. The outlook for '25 is €5.1 billion to €5.7 billion on the revenue and €5.2 billion to €5.8 billion in the EBITDA. We will operate a new Capital Markets Day on the 2nd of December this