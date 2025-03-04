Ashtead Group plc (ASHTF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ashtead Group plc (OTCPK:ASHTF) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call March 4, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Horgan - Chief Executive Officer

Alex Pease - Chief financial officer

Conference Call Participants

Lush Mahendrarajah - JP Morgan

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs

Katie Fleischer - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Annelies Vermeulen - Morgan Stanley

Rory Mckenzie - UBS

Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic

Allen Wells - Jefferies

Karl Green - RBC

Carl Raynsford - Bernberg

James Rose - Barclays

Thomas Burlton - BNP Paribas

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ashtead Group Q3 results presentation. I'm speaking from our U.S. support office and joined by Alex Pease, and Will Shaw. As you know, Alex joined in October and formally took over from Michael, CFO at the end of February.

Since joining, Alex has been highly engaged, getting to know our people and our business and working closely with Michael and the broader finance team to ensure a seamless transition. I speak on behalf of many of our colleagues when expressing the gratitude we have for the countless contributions Michael has made to the success of our business.

To consider just for a moment, the then and the now difference in this business, be it our sheer scale, profitability, financial strength or track record of success during his 21 years, the body of work over a career that anyone should be proud of. And personally, what a pleasure has been to partner with Michael over the years.

So for this, it's more of a see you later than goodbye as we'll continue to have access to Michael's wise counsel until September when he formally retires from the group. Before turning to the slides, and as we always do, I will begin this morning by addressing