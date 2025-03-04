Ashtead Group plc (ASHTF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ashtead Group plc (OTCPK:ASHTF) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call March 4, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Brendan Horgan - Chief Executive Officer
Alex Pease - Chief financial officer
Conference Call Participants
Lush Mahendrarajah - JP Morgan
Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research
Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs
Katie Fleischer - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Annelies Vermeulen - Morgan Stanley
Rory Mckenzie - UBS
Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic
Allen Wells - Jefferies
Karl Green - RBC
Carl Raynsford - Bernberg
James Rose - Barclays
Thomas Burlton - BNP Paribas
Brendan Horgan
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ashtead Group Q3 results presentation. I'm speaking from our U.S. support office and joined by Alex Pease, and Will Shaw. As you know, Alex joined in October and formally took over from Michael, CFO at the end of February.
Since joining, Alex has been highly engaged, getting to know our people and our business and working closely with Michael and the broader finance team to ensure a seamless transition. I speak on behalf of many of our colleagues when expressing the gratitude we have for the countless contributions Michael has made to the success of our business.
To consider just for a moment, the then and the now difference in this business, be it our sheer scale, profitability, financial strength or track record of success during his 21 years, the body of work over a career that anyone should be proud of. And personally, what a pleasure has been to partner with Michael over the years.
So for this, it's more of a see you later than goodbye as we'll continue to have access to Michael's wise counsel until September when he formally retires from the group. Before turning to the slides, and as we always do, I will begin this morning by addressing
- Read more current ASHTF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts